Peter Schiff believes #Trump will Lose the 2020 Elections . This is Why ?!
In a recent Kitco news appearance , Peter Schiff says he thinks Donald Trump won't win a second term : I think Trump will likely to lose the next election because I think the economy will easily be in recession by the times voters go to the polls he explained , we have a trade deficit not because of the Chinese but because we destroyed our economy . We have built a gigantic bubble based of cheap money , so we have a service sector economy that requires imports , we have to basically import the products that we do not produce and we have to borrow the money to pay for them .So we run these huge imbalances , huge trade deficit , big turn account deficits . And we have an economy that's completely unsustainable , we live beyond our means . And The Trade deficit tariffs or treaties will not get to the root cause of these imbalances , which is that Americans do not save enough and they do not produce enough , and that's because central banks keep interest rates artificially low , and we are about to lower the rates again . This is the first step on the road back to zero .We are going back to quantitative easing , we are going to repeat the mistakes that gave us the 2008 financial crisis , that gave us the Dot Com bubble . except this time we already got much bigger bubble than these two combined . This next crisis is going to be far worse , it is going to be an inflationary collapse , and instead of gold stopping at 1900 like it did in 2011 , it just will keep on going . I think there is no stopping gold , which is why people should be buying it now .Trump knows as he knew before he was elected that we are living in a phony recovery created by statisticians .Now Trump is the system , he did not drain the swamp , he is now the leader of the swamp .The Swamp now is much deeper as result of trump .So this time we are not going to have that protest vote that got him elected like before . Trump is losing on all polls now . Trump barely won the vote in the swing states last time , and I think a recession will be enough to kick the pendulum far enough to the left to put a socialist in the white house , This is the real risk this time .The Democratic party want somebody horrible unlike Biden which is probably the less bad of all democratic candidates , but they are all horrible and this is what the masses might turn to and vote for because they see their standard of living getting worse not better , the cost of life getting higher and Trump promising more of the same . The way the public turned to trump in 2016 they might turn to socialism in 2020 .
