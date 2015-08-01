Hero or Villain: The Prosecution of Julian Assange - Julian Assange is one of the most influential figures to emerge this century. The Australian born founder of WikiLeaks has harnessed the technology of the ...
Pentagon Approves a Mind-boggling $1.48 Trillion in Military Spending
In a bipartisan deal , The Pentagon Approves a $1.48 trillion in military spending over the next two years. 219 House Democrats and 65 Republicans on Thursday voted to approve a budget agreement that includes $1.48 trillion in military spending over the next two years. which President Donald Trump quickly applauded on Twitter as a victory for the military, The proposed figures are higher than spending at the height of the Vietnam and Korean Wars, and substantially more than the high point of the Reagan buildup of the 1980s . I thought Trump was meant to drain the Swamp, not fill it up. We Can't afford Universal Healthcare and Social Security is going bust.We cannot fix the roads , But we have plenty to give the Pentagon more than they want, more than they know what to do with.. Yeah that makes sense. Borrowing money to pay the Military Industrial Complex to conduct useless wars which do nothing to protect the country.Meanwhile the border is wide open. What a joke. And most of the congress voted for it. What a disgrace. Nobody can't be bought. Nobody has even a remote concern for what's best for the country. What happen to conservatives when it came to fiscal responsibility, or liberals when it came to peace. Everyone in congress who voted for this bill must be defeated at their next election. The country cannot stand any more of this. Another Omnibus spending bill Trump promised he would never sign. Since the democrats control the house no longer are the Republicans making a big noise about spending to their voters. Its a damn pony show all along, Both sides of the isle love these spending bills! The Military Industrial Complex budget is the elite piggy bank. They are STEALING our money in front of our eyes. And it looks like it'll be Iran this time. They know it and they're ready. I don't think the US has any idea the hornet's nest they're stepping into. They might think they do, but they don't. The last gasps of a dying empire.
