ROBERT DAVID STEELE 🔴 Economic Collapse Confirmed 22 Trillion Dollars Of Gov't Debt Stock Market - ROBERT DAVID STEELE is a former CIA spy who is also the founder of the Marine Corps Intelligence Activity, the leader of the Open Source Intelligence movem...
Nassim Nicholas Taleb: "Skin in the Game" | Talks at Google
American essayist, scholar and former trader Nassim Nicholas Taleb, whose work focuses on problems of randomness, probability, and uncertainty, discusses his latest book "Skin in the Game". Nassim explores the notion that 'skin in the game' is necessary for fairness, commercial efficiency, and risk management, and key to making sense of the world at large.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
