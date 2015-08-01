Black Lives: Trap. Why civil rights aren’t enough to make the American Dream come true - Black Americans have had legal equality for over fifty years, so why are so many still stuck in poverty in the wealthiest economy on earth? Some African Am...
Max Keiser : 5G, Why is the US so far behind?
In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy ask why the US is so far behind on 5G? Chinese companies own the most patents on crucial elements of the technology, while there are no major US companies building and developing 5G telecom equipment. In the second half, Max continues his talk with Chris Martenson of PeakProsperity.com about the global financial and monetary systems. They discuss the return of the bull market in gold.
