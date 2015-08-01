Max Keiser : 5G, Why is the US so far behind?








In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy ask why the US is so far behind on 5G? Chinese companies own the most patents on crucial elements of the technology, while there are no major US companies building and developing 5G telecom equipment. In the second half, Max continues his talk with Chris Martenson of PeakProsperity.com about the global financial and monetary systems. They discuss the return of the bull market in gold.






The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

