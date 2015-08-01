The disturbing truth about Clinton, Trump & Epstein - Federal prosecutors are asking anyone who’s flown on billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet, “the Lolita Express.” These include US Presidents...
Jeffrey Epstein Story just got stranger
Epstein was charged Monday by the US Attorney's office for the Southern District of New York with sex trafficking of minors. He pleaded not guilty and faces as much as 45 years in prison if convicted. But the first investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against him began over a decade ago.
Pedophile scandal just gets bigger and stranger , Isaac Kappy predicted something big would happen on the 4th July (the news broke about the sealed documents being made public three days ago, though only just appeared on the BBC today). And so did Simon Parkes ...He was expecting trump to make an announcement at the celebrations ...then the submarine thing happened just before., Parkes thinks this was the cabal trying to upset trumps plans . Epstein is probably a small fish in this child trafficking business but an important catalyst to blowing the whole thing open (as Kappy repeatedly pointed out). Also ties in with NXIVM which used similar recruitment schemes, the head of which has also just been found guilty of child trafficking and child pornography. All being played down in the mainstream press but this a major story leading to huge names and multi-billion $ businesses, rather than obscure low level trafficking gangs. And whatever anybody thinks of Trump, none of this would have come out if Hillary was the president, that much is sure! She is closely linked to NXIVM and Epstein. Isaac Kappy Died Recently After Naming the Names Kappy has been in Hollywood circles, not as a huge star but he’s been there. He was in Thor and Terminator: Salvation, among other hit films and did a lot of writing. Approximately a year ago, he began speaking up about Hollywood sex cults and pedophilia, and he named a lot of names like Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, Seth Green and many many more. At the same time he began speaking out, many mainstream outlets all of sudden, like TMZ, were publishing weird information about him, like the idea that he was supposedly involved in abusing and choking Paris Jackson, a former good friend of his, for example. It was weird to say the least, especially given the fact that it happened when he began to share what he was sharing. The latest news on Kappy is quite sad, as it appears he has passed away. It’s being reported that he recently jumped off a bridge in Arizona and committed suicide. Apparently, several witnesses were around and tried to stop him from doing so. Kappy is not the only one who has been vocal about these issues, apart from the examples above, there are people like the example below as well. Below is a tweet from Sarah Ruth Ashcraft, a supposed MK Ultra child sex slave victim Kappy produced an hour long rap song on Epstein called Brackets in Jackets (a reference to the Q phenomenon) graphically detailing the whole scandal. His whole disappearance is a mystery, with no identification of his body, the scene of the death being completely clear withing 15 minutes of him jumping according to witnesses, reports of a homeless man who looked very similar to Isaac in the same area, throwing himself off the bridge that morning. The latest rumour has a friend of his claiming to have talked to him 12 hours after his alleged suicide, and him being in a Witness Protection scheme. Not sure how true this is, but nevertheless the whole incident at the bridge has many inconsistencies. Epstein was charged Monday by the US Attorney's office for the Southern District of New York with sex trafficking of minors. He pleaded not guilty and faces as much as 45 years in prison if convicted. But the first investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against him began over a decade ago.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- July (103)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
Marc Faber : The corporate world in America pays very little tax compared to individuals - Marc Faber: I just wrote an essay about monetary inflation and the social impact of monetary inflation, because depending how the monetary inflation works ...
-
Roubini: It’s a Scary Time for the Global Economy - Jul.02 -- Nouriel Roubini, chief executive officer at... [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website : www.nourielroubini.blogspot.com for full sto...
-
Jim Rogers : The longest Bull Market in American history will be short lived - Jim Rogers Sees Major Market Problems Brewing, Be Prepared Not Blindsided The longest bull market in American history will be short lived, as macroeconomic...
-
John Williams – US Deficit Is Beyond Control - Are the Trump tax cuts going to help the economy or hurt it? The answer is both. Economist John Williams explains, “The tax cuts are generally positive. An...
No comments:
Post a Comment