Roubini: It’s a Scary Time for the Global Economy - Jul.02 -- Nouriel Roubini, chief executive officer at... [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website : www.nourielroubini.blogspot.com for full sto...
Is Britain planning to seize foreign #Gold Reserves
England stole Venezuelan gold and Iranian oil. They can't be trusted. Take your stuff and don't look back.
Never Trust the US and UK with anything. They have been robbing the world for centuries.
Peter Schiff discussing Poland's attempt to withdraw its gold reserves from Britain, Britain's refusal to return Venezuela's gold, and why the U.S. is an even more dangerous place to store gold. RT 7/10/2019
Poland is the latest country to withdraw its gold from the UK. Peter Schiff, CEO of Euro Pacific Capital joins Rick Sanchez to discuss the risks that countries take by storing their gold abroad. He argues that the US is a particularly dangerous place to keep gold given the expected collapse of the US dollar as the world’s reserve currency and the US has a history of confiscating gold in times of economic calamity.
