3 Generations of Experts re-watch and React to the Apollo 11 Moon Landing



Half a century ago, a human set foot on the moon for the first time. Nature invited three experts to rewatch the highlights of the landing, reflecting on the Apollo missions' huge significance to humanity and to science. Sara Russell and Marissa Lo are researchers who study the moon, and Wally Funk was the youngest of the 'Mercury 13' women who underwent - and passed - many of the same tests as the Apollo 11 astronauts.













