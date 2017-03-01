Gregory Mannarino - More Debt = More Power for Central Banks








Greg Mannarino, founder of TradersChoice.net, says the only thing you can count on in this economy is more debt being created. Mannarino says, “World central banks’ power exists in one thing, and that is their ability to issue debt. The more debt they issue, the stronger they become. So, they are loving this.” Mannarino says the end game is simple, and that is “a gigantic wealth transfer effect. . . . The global central banks are going to create a massive, massive problem, and then they are going to offer a solution. It’s the same scenario over and over again.” Mannarino says central banks are signaling “this is the time to buy gold and silver because they are telling you they are going to create debt and devalue global currencies.” Mannarino says, “Get out of their system and become your own central bank by getting hard assets like physical gold and silver.”











