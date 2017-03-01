Africa Starts The world's largest Free Trade Area , and The western media is not even mentioning this

African Union launches ambitious offer for 'world's largest free trade area'
Africa just signed yesterday in Niamey Niger a free trade agreement which will create the world largest free trade area , , the western media is not even mentioning this event , so could this be a game changer in the history of this continent or is it just another non event ...Could ACFTA free trade deal be a new dawn for Africa?*The historic African free-trade zone came into force on Thursday, as the African Union celebrated making one more step toward creating a continent-wide market of 1.2 billion people worth $2.5 trillion.*
"This is a historic milestone!" tweeted Albert Muchanga, AU commissioner for trade and industry.
"We celebrate the triumph of bold, pragmatic and continent-wide commitment to economic integration
