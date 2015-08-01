We can still Rethink The Economy to Sustain the Environment - There's a world of opportunity to re-think and re-design the way we make stuff. 'Re-Thinking Progress' explores how through a change in perspective we can ...
Enric Sala : How to avoid the Environmental Collapse before 2030
We Can Boost The Economy And Save The Planet - Enric Sala
Every dollar invested in national parks returns $10 to the economy at large! National Geographic Explorer Enric Sala lead a discussion on how we can protect 30% of our planet’s last wild places and creatures by 2030. Sala gave the inspiring example of what happened when New York invested in protecting its natural environment...
