The problem with IRAN and the OIL TANKERS - Donald Trump thinks Iran is behind the attacks against the oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. There is a real risk for America to start a war with Iran. ...
Deutsche Bank First Domino to Fall says Richard Wolff
Deutsche Bank mass-firings first domino in global downturn?
These Thieves always bail out themselves, then afterwards foreclose millions of homes then re-sell them in the market, after those houses been paid interest for 15 or 20 years meaning those houses are almost been paid off. But they get repossessed in the name if recession
Deutsche Bank has announced plans to lay off 18,000 employees over the next three years, along with other changes to its business model. Economist and founder of Democracy at Work Prof. Richard Wolff joins Rick Sanchez to share his insights. He argues that Deutsche Bank’s announcement of the layoffs three years in advance may have been a mistake.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
