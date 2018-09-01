What’ll happen when superflare hits Earth


Scientists fear that a super-massive solar flare could knock out Earth’s electrical grid within the next 100 years. Such an event would fry the Earth’s technology and plunge civilization into darkness. In August of 1859 such a “superflare” caused a power surge that melted the wires of telegraph centers all over the US. Rick Sanchez explains. Then geological and anthropological theorist Randall Carlson of Geocosmicrex.com shares his insights.
















