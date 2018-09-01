Peter Schiff – Dollar Will Fall through the Floor - Money manager Peter Schiff predicts, “Inflation is going to run out of control. . . . This is why people need to buy gold. Paper currencies are going to lo...
What’ll happen when superflare hits Earth
Scientists fear that a super-massive solar flare could knock out Earth’s electrical grid within the next 100 years. Such an event would fry the Earth’s technology and plunge civilization into darkness. In August of 1859 such a “superflare” caused a power surge that melted the wires of telegraph centers all over the US. Rick Sanchez explains. Then geological and anthropological theorist Randall Carlson of Geocosmicrex.com shares his insights.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
