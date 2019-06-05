Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

US officially requests Assange's extradition who could face 175yrs in prison



The US Justice Department has filed an official request to UK authorities to extradite WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange, American media reports. The journalist could face more than 170 years behind bars.














