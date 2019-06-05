US officially requests Assange's extradition who could face 175yrs in prison
The US Justice Department has filed an official request to UK authorities to extradite WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange, American media reports. The journalist could face more than 170 years behind bars.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment