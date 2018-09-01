Peter Schiff – Dollar Will Fall through the Floor - Money manager Peter Schiff predicts, “Inflation is going to run out of control. . . . This is why people need to buy gold. Paper currencies are going to lo...
US Arms Dealers Getting Rich On Yemen's Misery
As the Saudi genocide of Yemen continues, everything's coming up roses for the US arms dealers who are supplying the Saudi killing machine. Billions in arms sales are made yearly and foreign agents lobbying for the Saudis and the United Arab Emirates are making millions. Meanwhile, millions of Yemeni civilians face starvation, disease, and death in the four year Saudi war of aggression on them.
