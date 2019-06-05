Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

UFOs and Nukes : Why They Might Never Release The Truth

 COAST TO COAST AM. Robert Hastings questioned control tower personnel who were present during the famous Bentwaters Air Base UFO incident and found that they had seen unidentified objects on radar and visually during the famous events of December 1980. He also described an incident from 1964 at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California where a disc-shaped object was observed and filmed through a telescope apparently shooting down a dummy nuclear warhead that was traveling at 8000 miles per hour. Later, two men in gray suits flashed credentials and confiscated the film from the Air Force. Hastings believes that the they has control of many UFO films and much of the information. Asked about the possibility for government "disclosure" of records on the subject, he said that the "consequences are too dire to reveal" and that those in power "have everything to lose and nothing to gain" by releasing anything publicly. Featured guests also include: Diane Corcoran











