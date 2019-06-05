UFOs and Nukes : Why They Might Never Release The Truth

Why They Might Never Release The Truth About UFOs
COAST TO COAST AM. Robert Hastings questioned control tower personnel
who were present during the famous Bentwaters Air Base UFO incident and
found that they had seen unidentified objects on radar and visually
during the famous events of December 1980. He also described an incident
from 1964 at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California where a
disc-shaped object was observed and filmed through a telescope
apparently shooting down a dummy nuclear warhead that was traveling at
8000 miles per hour. Later, two men in gray suits flashed credentials
and confiscated the film from the Air Force. Hastings believes that the
they has control of many UFO films and much of the information. Asked
about the possibility for government "disclosure" of records on the
subject, he said that the "consequences are too dire to reveal" and that
those in power "have everything to lose and nothing to gain" by
releasing anything publicly.
Featured guests also include: Diane Corcoran
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment