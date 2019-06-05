Trump's Trade War & Coming Recession...The Fed Can't Save Us, But Gold Can
While President Trump continues to pile up one bad policy after another, Fed Chairman Powell indicated that he's ready to get in on the action too. More money printing, more debt creation and more QE look to be in America's future.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment