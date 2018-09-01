The real war on drugs: America's opioid epidemic









A pill triggers more deaths than guns or car crashes in America. The pill Oxycontin has been pushed by the secretive Sackler family and their pharmaceutical company Purdue. Now there are protests and lawsuit's all across the country demanding action against the effects and damages of the addictive drug. Nan Goldin and thousands of Americans like her are coming after the Sacklers “We have to bring down the Sackler family!” she yells in a protest rally in New York. “They should be in jail next to El Chapo.” From backwoods Welch and War in Appalachian McDowell County to the bustling streets of San Francisco, Conor Duffy investigates America’s opioid epidemic that has swept the nation and devastated it's communities indiscriminately.











The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List