The Deep State - 50 Year Old Recording Describes The World In 2019 - This recording is from 1967, it describes everything we see in the world today. Our society had been so dumbed down & indoctrinated so bad They assumed eve...
The real war on drugs: America's opioid epidemic
A pill triggers more deaths than guns or car crashes in America. The pill Oxycontin has been pushed by the secretive Sackler family and their pharmaceutical company Purdue. Now there are protests and lawsuit's all across the country demanding action against the effects and damages of the addictive drug. Nan Goldin and thousands of Americans like her are coming after the Sacklers “We have to bring down the Sackler family!” she yells in a protest rally in New York. “They should be in jail next to El Chapo.” From backwoods Welch and War in Appalachian McDowell County to the bustling streets of San Francisco, Conor Duffy investigates America’s opioid epidemic that has swept the nation and devastated it's communities indiscriminately.
