The Prophecies of Billy Meier on Coming Earth Changes
Contact Billy Meier Prophecy Details on Coming Earth Changes
COAST TO COAST AM. In terms of earth changes, Meier was told that Vesuvius will erupt, and destroy much of the area where the Vatican is located. He has also said there will be a devastating earthquake in San Francisco at a time when most cars no longer have external rear view mirrors (a trend that is starting to appear). This quake will precede a mega quake in the Pacific Northwest, Horn added. Apart from the Plejarens, Meier told Horn (who recently visited the 79-year old contactee in Switzerland) that there are 4-5 other alien groups that have been observing Earth, and one of them is a subterranean race with blue-tinged skin. Featured guests also include: Steven Myers News segment guests: Jerome Corsi, Seth Shostak
