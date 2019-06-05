The Delusion has Begun
In this eye opening message from Pastor Tim Thompson of 412 Murrieta he addresses the question of has the Great Delusion of 2 Thessalonians 2 begun yet? A short look through the headlines of recent days it would lead you to think that the Delusion has begun, what does that mean for the believer in Jesus Christ and what does that mean for the non-believer?
