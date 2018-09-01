The AI End Game - David Icke









The bottom line is they want us dead or under the yoke of slavery, whoever or whatever they are.

And the majority choose self-deception because their egos can't admit that they were brainwashed just like everyone, even the ruling classes are brainwashed into being psychopathic! We're not born that way or born racist, fascist, biggoted etc It rips the heart up to know this!






The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List