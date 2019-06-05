Sweden: Swedish court rejects detention request for Julian Assange

Sweden's state prosecutor Eva-Marie Persson announced a ruling rejecting a request from prosecutors to detain WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange in Stockholm on Monday. "The district court has decided that right now it is not proportionate to grant pre-trial detention for Mr. Assange in his absence," said Eva-Marie Persson after the local court's ruling in Uppsala, north of the capital Stockholm. "What I can say is that the preliminary investigation will continue," added the Swedish prosecutor. The Swedish prosecutor had reopened the sexual assault case against Assange on May 13. Prosecutors had initially dropped the investigation in 2017, because they were unable to proceed while Assange remained in the Ecuadorian embassy in London. The WikiLeaks founder also faced an investigation for a second sex-related allegation, which was dropped in 2015 because the statute of limitations had passed. He has since denied both allegations. On April 11, a lawyer for one of the women involved asked for the investigation to be resumed. After spending seven years in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, Assange is in prison in Britain following his arrest in April. He was sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for violating his bail conditions.
