Ron Paul Liberty Report - 06/20/2019 - Iran Downs US Spy Drone: Who's The Aggressor?







The downing of a US spy drone near (or within) Iranian airspace has - conveniently for neocons - raised tension and further boxed in President Trump. Pressure on Trump for a military response to Iranian "aggression" will increase. Will he take the bait this time? Or will more such provocations be needed?













