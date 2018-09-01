Red Alert -- Trump may attack Iran over downed spy drone








Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps shot down a US surveillance drone on Thursday. President Trump was cryptic about what response to expect and hasn’t ruled out an attack Iran without congressional approval. RT America’s Rachel Blevins reports. Then professor of international human rights Dan Kovalik joins Scottie Nell Hughes to weigh in. He argues that Iran “knows it could be wiped off the map” and that “the US needs to deescalate.”











