Roger Stone, on the Trump 2020 Campaign - It's time to flip Congress on its head and re-elect a whole new Congress by WE THE PEOPLE....🇺🇸🇺🇸 The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog track...
Red Alert -- Trump may attack Iran over downed spy drone
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps shot down a US surveillance drone on Thursday. President Trump was cryptic about what response to expect and hasn’t ruled out an attack Iran without congressional approval. RT America’s Rachel Blevins reports. Then professor of international human rights Dan Kovalik joins Scottie Nell Hughes to weigh in. He argues that Iran “knows it could be wiped off the map” and that “the US needs to deescalate.”
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- June (188)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
Marc Faber explains The Coming Pension Crisis - Returning SBTV guest Marc Faber, editor and publisher of “The Gloom, Boom & Doom Report”, warns about the under-funding in public and private pensions. Wil...
-
Jim Rogers: US-China Trade War will BACKFIRE and HURT AMERICA! - we speak to Jim Rodgers, the author of Author, A Bull in China: Investing Profitably in the World's Greatest Market on the US-China trade war, how Trump’s...
-
The Global Consequences of a Sino-American Cold War - What started as a trade war between the United States and... [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website : www.nourielroubini.blogspot.com for full...
-
John Williams – US Deficit Is Beyond Control - Are the Trump tax cuts going to help the economy or hurt it? The answer is both. Economist John Williams explains, “The tax cuts are generally positive. An...
No comments:
Post a Comment