Recession Indicator Flashes Red While Debt Threatens Global Economic Collapse
The Wall Street has been relying on treacherously high dose of steroids for an unusually prolonged period of time... Further additional dose is definitely not going to fundamentally stop the malignant tumor from rupturing... Let's see how the Wall Street reacts this time having put on the same critical life support?!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment