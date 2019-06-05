ALIENS & HYBRIDS -- COAST TO COAST AM - May 19 2019
COAST TO COAST AM - May 19 2019 - ALIENS & HYBRIDS
COAST TO COAST AM May 19, 2019. First-hour guest, Dr. Young-hae Chi, a Korean studies professor at Oxford University, claims aliens walk among us, and based on his research, he believes they have developed a new hybrid species. The hybrids could already have started replacing humans, he suggested, and are likely designed to better survive on our planet in a post-climate change world. Featured guests also include: CJ Romer
