Psychologist predicts Trump call on Iran







On Thursday Rick Sanchez interviewed clinical psychologist and author Roy Eidelson about how a war in Iran might be averted. On Friday it was reported that, despite establishment media giddiness and President Trump’s bellicose advisors, he canceled a planned attack on Iran at the last minute, sensing that Americans don’t have the appetite for another war on Iran. But what happens next time?










