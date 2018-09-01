Homeland Security Fuses All Biometric Data On An Amazon Server - What Could Go Wrong?




The US Department of Homeland Security is upgrading its surveillance database to add DNA profiles and relationships to its massive cache of fingerprints and face scans. And Amazon is to host this trove of sensitive information.
















