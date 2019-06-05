North Korea: The Pirates of the 21st Century?
In recent decades, North Korea has become the real bad guy of international politics: nuclear weapons, kidnappings, arms trafficking... there’s practically no criminal activity that the North Koreans aren’t involved it. Well, harassed by international sanctions and in need of money to develop its missile and nuclear weapons programs, the North Korean government has developed a new strategy to get all the resources it needs: cybercrime. In this video, we’ll tell you how North Korea has become home to the pirates of the 21st century.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment