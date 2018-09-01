Nancy Pelosi Folds: Confirms House Will Reluctantly Pass Trump's Emergency Migrant Border Bill - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House passed the controversial $4.6 billion bill from the Senate so as to cater for the emergency funding to ...
Nancy Pelosi Folds: Confirms House Will Reluctantly Pass Trump's Emergency Migrant Border Bill
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House passed the controversial $4.6 billion bill from the Senate so as to cater for the emergency funding to the border. This vote triggered outrage from the progressives who objected the legislation and this made the House too emotional. The bill which was passed 305-102 is expected to be taken next to the White House where President Donald Trump is expected to sign the migrant border aid bill. This vote leads to intense Democratic infighting that came after the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi backed down in an effort to make amendments to the legislation, proposing that the House would "reluctantly" take up the Senate bill "to get resources to the migrant children fastest." This announcement marked a change from her calls on the reconciliation of the measure that was previously passed by the House with Senate bill. In those changes, the progressives earlier on argued that more would have been done to protect the migrant children under the government’s custody. By pushing this legislation towards the end, Pelosi openly demonstrated a willingness to defy the progressive side of the party. However, this debate became one of the important tests on her ability to keep in check the House of Democratic caucus since she took this position as the speaker. This bill had previously passed through the Senate after a bipartisan vote which was a little overwhelming. It entails the provision of several billions of dollars to take care of the migrant kids under the federal custody but it did not include the funding for the construction of the border wall. The later was just a compromised negotiation between the chair of Senate Appropriations Committee and Sen Patrick Leahy who is a top Democrat on the committee. The White House made it very clear that they were to veto the House version of this legislation and also moderate the House Democrats and this retched up the pressure on Nancy Pelosi to pass the Senate version of the legislation by Thursday since the Congress raced the clock in an attempt to reach the deal prior to the July forth recess by the lawmakers. President Trump gladly welcomed the bill for passage and on a tweet, he said that it was a “great job done by all” However, House progressives criticized the Senate bill, and they argued that they cannot fully trust the Trump administration not to divert money for humanitarian aid toward the wall construction and the migrants enforcement and that they high standards for care and protection had to be considered. 95 Democrats voted against Thursday afternoon's bill, while 129 supported it. Seven Republicans opposed the measure, with 176 in support.
