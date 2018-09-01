Is The Gulf of Oman a False Flag Attack


I'm going say what we're all thinking. The sea mines in the straits of Hormuz is of oblivious #FalseFlag. Iran is trying to clean them up. Anyone could have planted them. #WW3



I was just waiting for this.. A lot of #us were.. Predicable as the sunrise.. #Iran is #Russia's and #China's most important #ally. Hope ya all have your shelters ready. #America's #FalseFlags #Libya #Syria #Afganistan









