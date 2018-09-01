Hong Kong suspends China extradition bill following mass protests


Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing leader Carrie Lam has shelved plans to introduce a controversial extradition bill, caving to popular opposition that saw mass street protests and clashes with police.















