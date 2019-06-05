Hell on earth in China

In 2013, a woman made a shocking discovery in her Kmart Halloween decorations—a handwritten letter from an inmate of Masanjia Labor Camp in China. He was being tortured for practicing Falun Gong. This true story became the basis for the documentary Letter from Masanjia. I sat down with director Leon Lee for the full story.
