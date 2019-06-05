Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Fake Money Fake Assets : Robert Kiyosaki



We are living in a time that is increasingly becoming more difficult to determine what is real and what isn’t. Deep fake videos can imitate any public figure into saying things they didn’t say, mainstream news outlets can make fake news go viral (Covington) and most of our money is tied up in bubbles (stock market) that are full of air and about to pop! But is all hope lost or are we capable of educating ourselves as to what is actually real? In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with best selling author Robert Kiyosaki about his newest book “Fake”, how he determines what is real and what isn’t and most importantly what you can do to protect the real assets the you currently have!




