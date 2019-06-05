America - Why Is Nobody Talking About This! - "In times of universal deceit - telling the truth is a revolutionary act." - George Orwell Former CIA employee Edward Snowden has come forward as the whist...
America - Why Is Nobody Talking About This!
"In times of universal deceit - telling the truth is a revolutionary act." - George Orwell
Former CIA employee Edward Snowden has come forward as the whistleblower behind the explosive revelations about the National Security Agency and the U.S. surveillance state. Three weeks ago the 29-year-old left his job inside the NSA's office in Hawaii where he worked for the private intelligence firm Booz Allen Hamilton. Today he is in Hong Kong--not sure if he will ever see his home again. In a video interview with the Guardian of London, Snowden says he exposed top secret NSA surveillance programs to alert Americans of expansive government spying on innocents. "Even if you're not doing anything wrong, you're being watched and recorded," Snowden says. "And the storage capability of these systems increases every year, consistently, by orders of magnitude, to where it's getting to the point you don't have to have done anything wrong, you simply have to eventually fall under suspicion from somebody, even by a wrong call, and then they can use this system to go back in time and scrutinize every decision you've ever made, every friend you've ever discussed something with, and attack you on that basis, to sort of derive suspicion from an innocent life and paint anyone in the context of a wrongdoer... The public needs to decide whether these programs and policies are right or wrong."
