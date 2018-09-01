CRIMES & COVER-UPS -- Donald Jeffries


Author Donald Jeffries return to discuss his new book 'Crimes and Cover-Ups in American Politics'. In this far reaching conversation we also discuss the liberal agenda to kill free speech and take down President Trump.


















