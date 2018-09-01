The 5G Dragnet - Telecom companies are currently scrambling to implement fifth-generation cellular network technology. But the world of 5G is a world where all objects are ...
CRIMES & COVER-UPS -- Donald Jeffries
Author Donald Jeffries return to discuss his new book 'Crimes and Cover-Ups in American Politics'. In this far reaching conversation we also discuss the liberal agenda to kill free speech and take down President Trump.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
