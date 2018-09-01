China delivers US dollar a golden blow






China’s continuing push to increase its gold reserves to counter the US dollar has sustained a worldwide gold-buying spree. Last week’s US Federal Reserve Board meeting - an event signaling a likely drop in US interest rates – also contributed to the spike in the price of gold. The US dollar’s status as world reserve currency may be in jeopardy. RT America’s Sara Montes de Oca reports for News.Views.Hughes.















