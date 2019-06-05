By Backing Al-Qaeda, Trump Continues Obama's Horrible Syria Policy
Over the weekend, President Trump tweeted a condemnation of Syria and Russia's assault on the Idlib province. Yet even the US government special envoy for Syria admitted on video that Idlib is home to the largest concentration of al-Qaeda fighters. Are Trump's advisors feeding him false information? Why continue the disastrous policy of backing al-Qaeda and other extremists in hope of overthrowing Assad? Why doesn't US policy change even after it is shown to be a huge failure?
