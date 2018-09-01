"Bomb the Hell Out of Them" - Media & Politicians On Iran








"Fox News host Sean Hannity opened his show Thursday with a vow that President Trump DONALD JOHN TRUMP AOC is the Trump-era hero we need Nadler apologized after repeatedly calling Hope Hicks 'Ms. Lewandowski' at hearing Trump confirms US was 'cocked and loaded' for Iran strike MORE would soon declare war on Iran unless Iran's leader take a "small opportunity" for peace. Hannity said Thursday night that if the "Mullahs are smart enough" they will take a quickly disappearing option to negotiate peace with the U.S. following the downing of a U.S. surveillance drone overnight Wednesday. If not, Hannity said, Trump would proceed to "bomb the hell out of" the country." Hosts: Cenk Uygur, John Iadarola, Nomi Prins Cast: Cenk Uygur, John Iadarola, Nomi Prins







