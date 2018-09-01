Michio Kaku - Current News June 18, 2019 - Dr Michio Kaku, you are the main Scientific promoter that we have nowadays. Thank you. The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and fo...
"Bomb the Hell Out of Them" - Media & Politicians On Iran
"Fox News host Sean Hannity opened his show Thursday with a vow that President Trump DONALD JOHN TRUMP AOC is the Trump-era hero we need Nadler apologized after repeatedly calling Hope Hicks 'Ms. Lewandowski' at hearing Trump confirms US was 'cocked and loaded' for Iran strike MORE would soon declare war on Iran unless Iran's leader take a "small opportunity" for peace. Hannity said Thursday night that if the "Mullahs are smart enough" they will take a quickly disappearing option to negotiate peace with the U.S. following the downing of a U.S. surveillance drone overnight Wednesday. If not, Hannity said, Trump would proceed to "bomb the hell out of" the country." Hosts: Cenk Uygur, John Iadarola, Nomi Prins Cast: Cenk Uygur, John Iadarola, Nomi Prins
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- June (206)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
Marc Faber explains The Coming Pension Crisis - Returning SBTV guest Marc Faber, editor and publisher of “The Gloom, Boom & Doom Report”, warns about the under-funding in public and private pensions. Wil...
-
Jim Rogers: US-China Trade War will BACKFIRE and HURT AMERICA! - we speak to Jim Rodgers, the author of Author, A Bull in China: Investing Profitably in the World's Greatest Market on the US-China trade war, how Trump’s...
-
The Global Consequences of a Sino-American Cold War - What started as a trade war between the United States and... [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website : www.nourielroubini.blogspot.com for full...
-
John Williams – US Deficit Is Beyond Control - Are the Trump tax cuts going to help the economy or hurt it? The answer is both. Economist John Williams explains, “The tax cuts are generally positive. An...
No comments:
Post a Comment