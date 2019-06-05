Big Pharma: Killing For Profits -Robert Kiyosaki - HOW YOU CAN PROTECT YOURSELF AGAINST MEDICAL BANKRUPTCY—Robert Kiyosaki The leading cause of bankruptcy in the U.S. is from medical costs. Big Pharma is fr...
Big Pharma: Killing For Profits -Robert Kiyosaki
HOW YOU CAN PROTECT YOURSELF AGAINST MEDICAL BANKRUPTCY—Robert Kiyosaki The leading cause of bankruptcy in the U.S. is from medical costs. Big Pharma is front-and-center to this problem. Robin Feldman joins Robert & Kim to discuss her research into how Big Pharma oftentimes secretly works to keep drug prices high and thwart free-market competition. Find out why U.S. citizens subsidize drug prices around the world. Robin offers tips on how you can protect yourself from medical bankruptcy. GUEST: Robin Feldman
