Big Pharma: Killing For Profits -Robert Kiyosaki



HOW YOU CAN PROTECT YOURSELF AGAINST MEDICAL BANKRUPTCY—Robert Kiyosaki The leading cause of bankruptcy in the U.S. is from medical costs. Big Pharma is front-and-center to this problem. Robin Feldman joins Robert & Kim to discuss her research into how Big Pharma oftentimes secretly works to keep drug prices high and thwart free-market competition. Find out why U.S. citizens subsidize drug prices around the world. Robin offers tips on how you can protect yourself from medical bankruptcy. GUEST: Robin Feldman































