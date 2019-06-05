What Will Cause The Next Recession - Joseph Stiglitz On Trump's Protectionism
Noble Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz offers his thoughts on what might cause the next recession from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. He dives into three major headwinds facing the global economy: Trump's protectionism, stagnation in the Eurozone, and potentially unstable growth in China. Stiglitz also chimes in on Universal Basic Income, saying he’s not “a big UBI guy”. He talks about cryptocurrencies as well, offering his concerns on how they facilitate illegal activities and suggesting authorities ban them altogether.
