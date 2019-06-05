Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Are we on the brink of a jobless future?









Futurologists have been predicting the automation armageddon -- robots replacing human workers -- for decades. Has the future finally arrived? Economics correspondent Paul Solman visits Silicon Valley to talk with leading tech thinkers and computer scientists about whether humanity is at a tipping point.











