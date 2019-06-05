Venezuela, Russia may turn to cryptocurrency

According to the IMF, Venezuela’s hyperinflation will reach 10 million percent this year due to the sanctions implemented by the Obama and Trump administrations. However there are reports that Venezuela is in talks with Russia on how to settle a trade agreement, ditching the US dollar and turning to cryptocurrency to circumvent crippling US sanctions. To discuss, Investigative Journalist Ben Swann joins In Question.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment