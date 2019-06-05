The Establishment Is Now Threatened, The Economic Structure Is About To Change
May's deal flops again, there are rumors that she will be stepping down soon. The establishment is now threaten by the movement across the world. EU fines banks for manipulation. Retail is declining very rapidly, the [CB] system is now imploding, stimulus coming soon. Chuck Grassley says new trade deals are made with Japan with will help US beef production. The MSM is trying convince the people that the economy is to good and this is what the Fed worries about. Trump is preparing the world for economic structure change, there are now reports China trade talks might be back on.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment