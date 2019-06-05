Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Venezuela, China, North Korea, Iran: What In The World Is Going On?









 What’s next for chaotic Venezuela? Will Europe take Iran’s bait on the nuclear deal? Will Sanctions Stop North Korea from testing further missiles? And the latest on the China trade wars. Holland Cooke speaks with former United States Congressman and presidential candidate Ron Paul on the latest on all these topics.












The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...