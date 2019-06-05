Venezuela, China, North Korea, Iran: What In The World Is Going On?
What’s next for chaotic Venezuela? Will Europe take Iran’s bait on the
nuclear deal? Will Sanctions Stop North Korea from testing further
missiles? And the latest on the China trade wars. Holland Cooke speaks
with former United States Congressman and presidential candidate Ron
Paul on the latest on all these topics.
