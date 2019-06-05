Understanding Our Slavery – How Organized Crime Runs Government and Media
Topics include: The Most Dangerous Superstition, organised crime runs the government, understanding our slavery, indoctrination using the flag, singing the anthem, television programming, symbols of political power, the state as a religion, toxins in the food supply, origins of the pledge of allegiance, treatment of native Americans, the banking system, media ownership, controlling language, the meme wars, control of perception, money theft on an epic scale, social media censorship, the chink in their armor, The Freestate project and The Prestate Project
