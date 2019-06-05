THE DANGER WITH SMART PHONES - David Icke
David Icke is an English writer and public speaker, known since the 1990s as a professional conspiracy theorist calling himself a "full time investigator into WHO and WHAT is really controlling the world." As a former footballer, BBC sports television presenter, and spokesman for the Green Party, his interview on Terry Wogan’s show in 1991 turned him from a respected household name into a laughingstock across the country. Now, he is the author of over 20 books and over 10 DVDs, and have lectured in over 25 countries, speaking live for up to 10 HOURS to huge audiences, filling stadiums like Wembley Arena. His new movie Renegade, is the first ever feature film about his life and work.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment