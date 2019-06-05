The Fed Never Calls The Bubble A Bubble? Why Not?

The Federal Reserve, by manipulating interest rates and creating money
out-of-thin air, produces economic bubbles that must always end in
painful economic busts. Have you ever noticed that Fed officials never
actually acknowledge any of this? They never warn Americans ahead of
time and everyone acts surprised when it all comes down. Ron Paul
explains why this is so on today's Liberty Report!
