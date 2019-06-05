Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

The Fed Never Calls The Bubble A Bubble? Why Not?






 The Federal Reserve, by manipulating interest rates and creating money out-of-thin air, produces economic bubbles that must always end in painful economic busts. Have you ever noticed that Fed officials never actually acknowledge any of this? They never warn Americans ahead of time and everyone acts surprised when it all comes down. Ron Paul explains why this is so on today's Liberty Report!









