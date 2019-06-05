John Bolton ADMITS He Will LIE To Get Us To World War!
The Kuwaiti national security council have just had an emergency meeting after briefing by US officials. They are publicly saying "the hours and days ahead are perilous and that the risk of regional war is unacceptably high." They are moving to a full war footing within Kuwait, to support the USA and allies against Iran. The Kuwaitis are VERY low-profile. They are not given to wild statements like this, nor have their Diplomats ever used language of this nature, publicly like this. This is VERY worrisome
