Stocks Slammed after China Threats & Big Pharma back Under Fire
As China has announced retaliatory tariffs, markets the world over were mauled; RT Correspondent Alex Mihailovich and Tom Gandolfi of Three Bridges Financial Group join us to break down what this means for markets the world over. Plus, big pharma is back under fire for alleged price-gouging, but what can we expect going forward? Mollye Barrows of America’s Lawyer helps us sift through the scandal. And finally, has Bitcoin come out of its winter hibernation? RT Producer Brent Jabbour sat down with Fred Schebesta of HiveEx.com to discuss the roller coaster of Bitcoin prices.
