‘Regime change manual’ illustrates US hypocrisy

The official school of US Special Forces Command has published a 250-page paper detailing the Pentagon’s history of meddling abroad to further US interests. The paper provides an in depth look into the kind of thinking that motivates US efforts to undermine and overthrow governments around the world. Legal and media analyst Lionel of Lionel Media joins Scottie Nell Hughes to weigh in.
